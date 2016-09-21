Knight: As Pompey boss says ‘we go again’.

I know the gaffer gets a bit of light-hearted stick for regularly returning to his ‘we go again’ mantra.

But that’s definitely the attitude to take as we put the Accrington loss to bed and turn our focus towards Barnet on Saturday.

We have to put that result away and ‘go again’ to put another run together.

It was obviously disappointing to see the four-game winning run come to a close at the Crown Ground.

It was a flat performance, but I thought it was a flat performance from both sides for some strange reason.

One piece of quality was the difference between the teams in a game which looked like a 0-0 draw.

These things happen and there’s no rhyme or reason for these performances sometimes.

The management will be tearing their hair out, if they have any, because all the preparation goes well and is perfect – and then it doesn’t happen.

But consistency is a big thing. You can have a bad day at the office, but then you have to get back to putting wins on the board again.

The only way to do that is to put in a performance against Barnet.

We have been quite sensational with some of our attacking football over the past two games at home.

It’s been a far cry from us struggling to break down teams as they park the bus.

You are looking at blocks of games and getting wins from them.

When I worked with Kevin Dillon at Aldershot he looked at games in blocks and hitting a points target from them.

That worked well, although I don’t think the gaffer works like that here.

Everyone goes on about team selection. It didn’t make a lot of difference on Saturday. It was flat, the pace of the game was slow and there wasn’t a lot of time on the ball.

It’s not panic stations, that’s for sure, but we can’t afford for it to be the same against Martin Allen’s side this weekend.

I’ll always say hello to Martin who is agreeable and says he’s calmed down – and then you see him going mad in the technical area!

That’s his love and desire for the game but, with the new rules in place, it could be interesting on the sidelines this weekend!

n It’s heartwarming to see the name Aaron Flahavan living on at the club.

Aaron’s brother, Darryl, has seen his son – named in memory of our keeper who died in 2001 – given a place in the Academy.

There’s a long way to go for him yet and we don’t want too much pressure on him, but it’s a great thing to see.