Knight: Bass can stake claim in Pompey goal

I’m pleased to see John Keeley and Robbie Blake stay at Pompey.

Personally, I know John having played against him and it’s good to have kept him.

He is a top-quality goalkeeper coach and is highly thought of.

Robbie also wants to stay, so he obviously likes it here.

Paul Cook will be sniffing around, but that is the game and you’ve got to get on with it.

We don’t currently know what is going on with the situation in between the posts as, in theory, we don’t have any senior goalkeeper.

There is a big opportunity for whoever to grab their chance.

I’m sure John has a list of potential keeper signings different to what we had in David Forde, who did a fantastic job last season.

If I was Alex Bass, I would be wanting that spot and saying “I am good enough”.

People believe goalkeepers need experience, but how do they get that without playing?

He did well out on loan at Salisbury and it’s about someone being willing to give a goalkeeper a chance.

I was lucky to get my opportunity for Pompey when establishing myself in Division Three.

Jordan Pickford played in a Sunderland side that was struggling but he stood out.

It was sink or swim for him and it worked in his favour.

I had a chat with Joe Gallen last week.

He and Kenny Jackett have done fantastically together throughout their careers.

I had Sky Sports on and Stuart Pearce was saying Middlesbrough should have went for Kenny!

Stanley Aborah just didn’t get all that much game time, making one start and three substitute appearances.

In those matches, he did look good on the ball.

But with a new manager coming in who will have his own ideas, it would have been difficult to have kept Aborah after he played so little.

I wish him all the best for the future.

You would think Kenny and Joe will have their list of targets drawn up.

Now is always a quiet period but I think we’ll start seeing a few signings in the next week or two.

Kenny will look at repeating stuff he has carried out in the past, using the current squad, home-grown talent and loan players.

What has gone on has put us behind other clubs but irons will be in the fire already and deals will be going on behind the scenes.

There’s always stuff ready to go and contracts don’t come to a conclusion until the end of this month.

I’m looking forward to seeing what goes on this summer.