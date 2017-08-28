Knight: Fantastic result for Pompey at Wigan

If you were a Wigan fan on Saturday, you probably wouldn’t think a draw was a fair result.

These games happen, however. It was a fantastic result for Pompey at the end of the day.

We hung on in there, as Kenny Jackett said, and the more chances they missed, the more you felt if there was an opportunity the Blues would take it.

I keep saying it is going to be a tough league this season.

Wigan are one of, if not the favourites to go up and they probably will do.

But we stood up to them and we did deserve the draw.

Our goalkeeper was the difference. I felt Luke McGee was a little bit slow coming off his line for their goal, but that’s me being super critical.

However, afterwards he made three or four very good saves.

Some people say “that’s what goalkeepers are paid for” but as a keeper there are people on your back if you make a mistake.

He had a little bit of luck with the woodwork, but sometimes you deserve that.

It can be difficult when you concede a goal early in a game, but McGee didn’t allow it to faze him.

That’s the big thing about goalkeeping. You’ve got to keep your composure, concentration and confidence and he did that.

I went and watched Conor Chaplin for the reserves against Southend last week and could have written the script.

I said we’d win 2-0 with Conor scoring twice – he missed a penalty and messed by prediction up!

You know he scores goals and it was written for him to get the equaliser, and I wouldn’t have put it past him to have scored a winner.

The problem is where does Conor fit into the team.

It was a problem for Paul Cook it has been a bit for Jackett.

Does that pigeon hole Conor as an impact player? That wouldn’t be great for him.

It was also brilliant half of the outfield players who ended the game at the DW Stadium were academy lads.

That is a testament to all of the academy staff and everyone who is associated.

With injuries and suspensions, it’s been difficult for Jackett to know what his best team is.

Nathan Thompson is coming back and Dion Donohue made his debut who is probably not fully match fit.

There are options and it will soon be a better headache for the manager.

There maybe some movement between now and next weekend if players can be moved on and brought in.

Everyone seems to be saying we need a full-back and central midfielder before the transfer window is shut.