Knight: Goalscorer and captain – Pitman’s Pompey impact

It certainly hasn’t taken long for Brett Pitman to make a Pompey impact.

Not only did Kenny Jackett’s latest signing score twice on his debut against the Rocks – but he’s been handed the captaincy.

It demonstrates the high esteem the manager possesses for the striker and an early indication what a pivotal figure Pitman can become at Fratton Park.

Let’s face it, Saturday’s match was a typical pre-season event and not the best match to watch.

In fairness, Bognor gave a good account of themselves as usual and for Pompey it wasn’t a disastrous performance by any stretch of the imagination.

For Pitman and fellow new recruit Luke McGee, it was also an ideal start as they represented the club for the first time.

The Blues’ new skipper took his goals very well, demonstrating a predatory instinct.

As for McGee, he kept a clean sheet, even if it was a fixture in which he was not overly worked.

Pitman, though, generated the main talking point with his two goals in a 2-0 victory, featuring in a fledgling strike partnership with Conor Chaplin.

The former Bournemouth man is getting to know his team-mates and it was Conor who took advantage of miscommunication in the Rocks’ defence to set him up for the opener on five minutes.

Fluidity was a little lacking at times, but it will come and I am sure the duo will establish a relationship. You would think he’ll be able to work with Conor.

Then there is the captaincy – and good luck to him.

Traditionalists like the skipper to be a midfielder or centre-half, but I had a stint at it under Jim Smith in the 1992-93 campaign when we lost in the Division One play-offs.

First and foremost, any captain must lead on performances, yet it always comes down to the cliche about there being 11 captains out there.

Natural captains step up their game when they receive the armband and I cast my mind back to people like Martin Kuhl, Mick Kennedy and Steve Aizlewood during my playing days.

It remains a tremendous honour for any player and I look forward to Pitman having a successful Pompey career.

As for the other new boy, McGee, I walked around the ground during Saturday’s game and it was noticeable that he is a good talker and attempts to communicate with his defence, which bodes well for the future.

His kicking was okay, albeit difficult with long grass, and overall a pleasing debut.

I’m sure we are all looking forward to the season.