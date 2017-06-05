Knight: Jackett needs Pompey patience

Whenever a manager departs there is always a bit of turmoil around the place, but I see Kenny Jackett’s appointment as a good fit.

In terms of realistic candidates to replace Paul Cook, his record is second to none and Pompey deserve credit for the handling of his arrival.

Mark Catlin and the club have been very professional in the manner they have gone about this whole issue and I applaud them for that.

They have been up front, reacted constructively and recruited the new man at the helm swiftly with the minimum of fuss.

Certainly, the majority of supporters appear very happy with the appointment of Jackett – and I agree with them.

Obviously, it didn’t go well for him at Rotherham after entering a situation that wasn’t ideal. No disrespect to Rotherham, but sometimes these things happen.

However, Jackett retains a very good name in the game and is highly respected, particularly by fans at previous clubs such as Swansea, Millwall and Wolves.

He possesses this calming influence and arrives early enough into the close season to put things into place.

Normally managers take over clubs on a downer, but he inherits the League Two champions and has the opportunity to strengthen and improve that excellent foundation.

As for connecting with the Fratton faithful, he knows all about support at Millwall and Wolves, giving him a insight into what the fans expect.

Jackett will be challenged to serve up entertaining and attacking football, which is all any football fan wants.

That is not a dig at Paul Cook by the way, whose team did entertain, but any manager is expected to construct sides who give goals, provide goalmouth incidents and field players who put in 110 per cent.

So now we have a new manager and incoming new owners for what should surely be considered a season of stability.

Obviously, we want to be challenging for promotion from League One, but I don’t think people should get too carried away.

You have to give Jackett and his staff the opportunity to look at the situation and build on the infrastructure already in place.

It takes time, you have to be patient and build a squad capable of getting us out of this division. Nothing is going to happen overnight.

We saw with Cook that success is not immediate, with promotion won during his second season.

I remain encouraged by Jackett’s appointment – but we must not start targeting instant promotion. Patience is required.