Knight: Lowe looks like he can hit Pompey highs

Jamal Lowe must be pinching himself after making his Pompey debut.

One minute he’s playing for Hampton & Richmond in front of a few hundred fans and the next he’s running out in front of nearly 17,000 at Fratton Park.

It was good to see Jamal come on and it was nice for him to be able to savour the atmosphere and make a contribution.

Jamal said he’d never experienced a game on the same scale as the Orient clash before.

He started off very brightly and made some positive early runs which the crowd enjoyed.

Maybe he didn’t get enough of the ball as he would have liked, but he definitely hit the ground running when we got it out to him.

I think he could have given their left-back a torrid afternoon potentially with the pace he possesses. He did cause him a few problems, anyway.

All in all, he can be satisfied with how he performed on his debut.

No doubt, he’ll be hungry for more now moving forward.

I liked what I saw from the flashes he showed, though.

The crowd want to see young, attacking players being direct and having a go.

He certainly seems to enjoy running at defenders, which was encouraging.

In terms of the game, I felt we were always in control of things - but we don’t kill teams off!

I think that can set in with the supporters after a while and can then filter down to the players.

Conor took his goals well, but was struck by the penalty curse we seem to be affected by at the moment.

He’s a natural goalscorer, though, and we haven’t had that for a while now.

We normally have to score wonder goals, so it’s good to have someone who is a bit of a fox in the box.

I thought we were going to win by a few after scoring.

But if you don’t take chances in that situation it always can leave you open to a worldie – and Gavin Massey certainly scored a worldie before half-time.

On the flip side, though, we started quickly after the break and scored the goal within a couple of minutes of the restart.

The nerves set in a bit after that, because we didn’t get a third, but there’s no doubt we were worthy winners at the end of it.

You’d think now we’ve got a run of games where we can get on the winning run I always seem to be going on about.

The signs are encouraging we can do that with the games on the horizon.