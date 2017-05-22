Knight: The people’s will is clear - but those who saved Pompey are heroes

The will of the people is clear – Pompey fans want to see Michael Eisner in charge of their club.

The vote of the shareholders has clearly stated they want to see Eisner take us forward.

All the way through this I’ve had to sit on the fence because it’s important people make their own informed decision on the matter.

I did feel, however, this was the right move for us to take.

We are a Championship club minimum and this is the best way of allowing us to move in that direction.

This is a new chapter now, and hopefully we can go towards where we deserve to be. This is the right way forward.

For us to progress the ground needs money spent on it. It’s costing us a fortune and there has been a perfect storm of financial obstacles for us to overcome.

Mr Eisner has arrived at a special time.

He has witnessed first hand the passion and everything which goes with Portsmouth Football Club.

In the past, a lot of people have arrived from outside and never really got what this club is all about. You have to know that if you’re in charge.

I know everyone thinks their club is the best, but there’s something special about Pompey. I think there is something which is very different from any other club in this country.

I’m excited about what lies ahead, but Mr Eisner and his team now have to show us what they can do.

We have to take a breath, in a good and not fearful way like the past, before looking to where we go from here.

We talk about people needing to be whiter than white, well, to pardon the Disney pun, this guy is Snow White.

All his credentials and history is there for people to see. There are no skeletons in the closet and he’s a proven businessman.

Mr Eisner has said he wants to invest in the community and the Academy, which is close to my heart, and still keep Pompey as the fans’ club.

Hopefully, we can now all moved forward together.

We will not be fan-owned anymore, but the fans will always be the custodians of Portsmouth Football Club

There’s been an incredible process to take the club to where it is today.

If there’s a way to hand over the reigns it’s as champions.

The people who saved the club will go down in Pompey history as heroes.

Finally, I just want to pay my respects to a Wecock legend, Barry Price, who was laid to rest yesterday. Barry was a true gent who helped so many young men through boxing. It was an honour to know him. Thoughts are with his widow, Rose, and family.