Knight: Winning title is long shot – but stranger things have happened at Pompey

How strange it is that we’re in with a shout of winning the league.

After Saturday’s results we go into the Cheltenham game with a chance of clinching the title.

That is something really quite remarkable and gives some excitement to the final game of the season.

There’s always a few twists and turns at the end of the season.

Wouldn’t it be something if we were to go to the top of the table for the first time on the final day!

That would top things off fantastically if it was to be the case. Stranger things have happened here.

It’s a long shot, and I don’t think we should look back and think ‘what if?’ if we do come up a point or two short.

Plymouth manage to keep going and that’s been a hallmark of their success.

Two quick goals over the latter stages on Saturday gave them their win over Crewe.

They have nicked a lot of wins late and that can’t be an accident.

What will be, will be and our objective has been achieved.

The first half was poor on Saturday but the lads came out and had a go in the second half.

I have to say, the referee was quite kind to us.

We definitely could have been reduced to the 10 men.

Having said that, Ben Whiteman could easily have walked for a horrible late challenge on Kyle Bennett.

Mansfield needed the win and Steve Evans clearly got stuck into them at half-time.

The lads stood up to the challenge, though, after the break and won the game.

We nicked the goal, dug in and defended very well as they threw everything at us.

It was a well-earned clean sheet and Jack Whatmough played an important role in that when he came on.

It’s not always easy coming on in that situation, so fair play to him – and fair play to them all at the back.

It wasn’t one of the best performances of the season but I don’t think it ever was going to be at Mansfield.

You know what you’re going to get from an Evans team in these circumstances.

I think since last season there has been a change in mentality from the team.

Maybe last season they wouldn’t have picked up that win. There’s certainly a belief within the ranks now.

If we can top things off now with a trophy that would be quite something.

It’s also very interesting times with Michael Eisner’s proposed takeover.

He’s here this week and the shareholders will be making a decision whether to accept his offer.

I’ve been consistent with how people come to a decision on that: It has to be for the best of the club – and nothing else.