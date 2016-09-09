Lalkovic grounded over Pompey winning run

MILAN LALKOVIC isn’t getting carried away at the prospect of Pompey extending their winning run.

And the attacking talent has called for early-season calm as Paul Cook’s side prepare to face Wycombe.

The Blues are looking to make it four wins on the bounce against the Chairboys at Fratton Park tomorrow.

Pompey go into the match on the back of a three-game winning run in the league.

A further success would make it their best run of league results since 2011.

Lalkovic is staying grounded at the thought of that happening, though.

He said: ‘Things change all the time in football.

‘Four wins in a row would be nice to get this early on, but it’s game by game.

‘It’s been good but we’re not getting carried away.

‘Hopefully at the end of the season we will be where we want to be.

‘Three wins is very good and we are looking for another one – but we’re not looking too far ahead.’

Pompey’s fortunes have picked up since a couple of draws and a loss from their first three league fixtures.

Lalkovic felt those results didn’t reflect the performances put in by the players, though. The Slovakian feels it’s too early to put emphasis on the table.

‘It was and it wasn’t a slow start,’ added Lalkovic.

‘We played really well against Carlisle and were unlucky. Then against Crewe we were maybe a little bit flat but played some good stuff and had chances to win.

‘Then we lost against Morecambe and it looks like a slow start. But now after three wins on the trot everyone changes their mind.

‘People need to relax. It’s still only September. There are so many games left to play. I can see only positives in front of us.’

– JORDAN CROSS