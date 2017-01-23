Lalkovic: No Pompey regrets or resentment

Milan Lalkovic insists he has no regrets after failing to see his Pompey promotion mission through to conclusion.

The Slovakian winger departed the Blues on loan to Scottish Premier League club Ross County on Friday, until the end of the season, after falling out of favour at Fratton Park.

Boss Paul Cook last selected the 24-year-old to start a game in November’s 2-1 FA Cup first-round defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

And unhappy at being overlooked by his manager, Lalkovic engineered a move north of the border to get some much-needed playing time.

Speaking to The News, the man signed from Walsall – who dropped down a division to join Pompey in the summer – maintained he parted ways with the club on good terms and bears no resentment towards Cook.

He said: ‘I am happy I came to Pompey – it is a big club.

‘I still stand by the reasons why I came down – to help Pompey to get promotion and because of the manager when I spoke to him in the summer.

‘But to see me not playing after the start I had is a bit strange.

‘I spoke to him about it, so we are fine.

‘I am not angry or anything.

‘It’s just I wanted to go and get games – it is not like he told me to get out.

‘I went to see him and he was fine with that because he understood the situation.’

Lalkovic scored one goal for Pompey in 16 appearances but made just eight starts for the Blues, with Cook admitting the tricky winger was unfortunate to find himself out of his first-team line-up.

A man-of-the-match display in a 3-0 win at home to Crawley – who Pompey were due to play at on Saturday, before a frozen pitch postponed proceedings – was one of two notable on-field highlights this season for the Slovakian.

Lalkovic’s solitary Blues strike in a 5-1 victory over Barnet was the other treasured memory, although he was also quick to praise the relationship he formed with the Fratton faithful.

And the former Chelsea Academy starlet would like nothing more than for Pompey’s fans to be celebrating a predicted promotion come the end of the season.

He added: ‘One-hundred per-cent Pompey can get promotion this season.

‘There are 20 games left and I think they will do it – I hope so.

‘There is everything at the club to get it done – the players, the facilities and of course the fans.

‘I really appreciate what the fans say about me and I have some happy memories here.

‘I enjoyed the goal against Barnet and when we beat Crawley at home.

‘I got the man of the match but things didn’t work out for me after that – that’s football.

‘But I wish the boys, the manager and all of the staff the best for the next six months when I am not there.

‘Hopefully I can be a part of the team again next season.’