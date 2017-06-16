Lalkovic relishing chance to show Pompey fans what they’ve missed

MILAN LALKOVIC is out to show Pompey fans what they’ve been missing.

The attacking talent is looking forward to a ‘fair battle’ for playing time under Kenny Jackett next season.

And Lalkovic believes there’s no reason why the Blues can’t have a big impact in League One

The Slovakian is hungry to give supporters a real insight into the quality he brings to the table, after a frustrating first term at Fratton Park.

Lalkovic made eight starts before being frozen out by Paul Cook and eventually sent on loan to Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

The 24-year-old was content with the form he displayed when given a chance, with Pompey unbeaten in the league games he began.

But Lalkovic was disappointed he didn’t get more of an opportunity to show what he could do.

The man who came through the ranks at Chelsea has plenty of experience in the third tier of English football.

Lalkovic is hopeful Jackett will give his players an even playing field to prove their worth here in the new campaign.

He said: ‘We are back in League One. It’s a division I know well.

‘I think I’ve got nearly 100 games in this league in my career.

‘So hopefully if I do well in pre-season I can get a chance to play. If I get it I have to step up.

‘It’s a new start and you have to impress the new manager. I’m looking forward to doing that here.

‘If I work hard and deserve to play I will get the opportunity. Then it’s up to me to show what I can do.

‘I’m looking forward to the challenge. It feels like I’ve signed again.

‘The glimpses I was able to show, I want to show more of them.

‘If there is rotation, I don’t mind it at all. But hopefully it will be fair.

‘If you deserve to play you play, if you don’t you don’t.

‘I’m confident. Even when I didn’t play I had confidence.

‘Hopefully I can do well in pre-season and have a fair battle with the players.’

Lalkovic feels League One should hold little fear for Pompey when the new season gets under way.

Despite an unsettled summer at the club, he reckons there is a nucleus of quality and experience to be able to make an impression.

‘We have a good squad with good players,’ said Lalkovic.

‘I think we have a strong team. I think from what I’ve seen we can handle it.

‘Even when I came last season, the players we had then would’ve been top 10 easily or the play-offs.

‘Now we have to show we are capable of achieving that.

‘I think with the manager we’ve brought in, his experience and the quality we have, we shouldn’t fear anybody.

‘We’ve got players who’ve played at that level before. It’s a good bunch and a good team.

‘We should take confidence into the season.’