Lalkovic: This isn’t goodbye to Pompey

Milan Lalkovic departed Pompey on loan to Ross County this afternoon but insisted: This isn’t goodbye.

The Slovakian winger sealed a move to the Scottish Premier League side until the end of the season, after finding game time hard to come by at Fratton Park.

But speaking to The News, Lalkovic – who dropped down a division to join the Blues from League One Walsall in the summer – admitted he had unfinished business on the south coast.

He said: ‘I needed games.

‘I didn’t come to League Two to be on the bench – I came to help Pompey.

‘But I was not helping Pompey because I was not playing.

‘I spoke to the gaffer and said if he was not going to need me for now then can I go out and play games?

‘He understood and he let me go.

‘But I don’t want to leave Pompey because I still think I can do a job there – but, obviously, it’s not in my hands.

‘I hope they can be promoted and I can be part of that next year.’

Lalkovic scored one goal for Pompey in 16 appearances but made just eight starts for the Blues – the last arriving in November – after falling out of favour under Paul Cook.

He added: ‘I think I started well when I came in but then, obviously, the manager had different ideas.

‘Something changed in his head and I haven’t been playing, so obviously I’m not happy with that – I think I did what I could for Pompey.’