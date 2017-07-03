Lalkovic voted Pompey’s man of the match at Salisbury

The Fratton faithful voted for Milan Lalkovic as The News’ Pompey man of the match from the 3-0 win at Salisbury on Saturday.

After running a poll on portsmouth.co.uk, 49 per cent of Blues fans believed the former Chelsea winger registered the best performance at the Raymond McEnhill Stadium.

Lalkovic was brought on by Kenny Jackett for the second half against the Whites, when the game was at a stalemate.

The Slovakian broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute when he was played through on goal by Curtis Main.

Lalkovic waited for Salisbury goalkeeper Chris Searle to make a move, before going round him and slotting the ball into the back of the net.

The 24-year-old also displayed plenty of trickery and pace on the left wing.

Ben Close was second in the poll, after receiving 16 per cent of votes cast.

The midfielder wrapped the match up for Pompey with a superb strike from the edge of the box on 75 minutes.

Jackett played two completely different teams either side of half-time.

Although the first period was goalless, 14 per cent of Pompey fans who registered a vote reckoned Kyle Bennett shone the brightest of his team-mates.

The ex-Doncaster man was his usual explosive self and showed plenty of changes of pace and skill.

Tom Davies gave Kenny Jackett food for thought despite being linked to Tranmere.

He headed home Carl Baker’s corner to put the visitors 2-0 up and almost scored again in similar circumstances moments later.

Ten per cent of Blues fans believed Davies was the best player at Salisbury.