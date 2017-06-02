LATEST: Pompey close in on Jackett

POMPEY are today continuing to finalise their move for Kenny Jackett.

The Blues are upbeat over how discussions are progressing as they bid to bring in the 55-year-old.

Pompey are closing in on Kenny Jackett

And The News understands they are now at an advanced stage, with completing a quick move to bring in Paul Cook’s successor a priority.

That’s with the need to set about squad reshaping for the new campaign in League One now of pressing importance.

Jackett is fully aware of that and is hungry to set about his new role after leaving the managerial position at Rotherham in November.

The former Wolves, Swansea and Millwall boss is expected to bring in long-term assistant Joe Gallen as his No2.