Latest: Pompey talks with Jackett continuing

POMPEY are hopeful of quickly naming Kenny Jackett as manager.

But the Blues are not expecting a conclusion to negotiations today.

Jackett remains the man wanted to succeed Paul Cook at Fratton Park.

Initial talks had taken place with the 55-year-old over taking Pompey forward in League One.

Now further discussions with an aim of a quick resolution to naming Jackett as boss are unfolding.

Pompey would like to see the former Wolves boss in place and officially announced over the weekend at the latest.

That’s with work on squad restructuring for the new campaign of pressing importance.

Jackett has been working with Spurs’ Academy after a stay at Rotherham at the end of last year, which lasted just 39 days.

The former Watford player was previously with Wolves before periods managing Millwall, Swansea and the Hornets.