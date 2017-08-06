League One: Cook’s Latics off the mark as Pilgrims suffer

Have your say

Title-favourites Blackburn were beaten on the opening day of the League One season as Tony Mowbray’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat at Southend.

Having been relegated from the Championship last term, Rovers brought in the likes of Bradley Dack, Peter Whittingham and Richard Smallwood to Ewood Park over the summer.

All three were handed debuts at Roots Hall but first-half efforts from Ryan Leonard and Michael Kightly put the Shrimpers in control.

Charlie Mulgrew pulled one back with a free-kick eight minutes after half-time but the hosts held on.

Of the other sides relegated to the third tier last term, Rotherham lost 2-0 at Fleetwood and Paul Cook’s Wigan Athletic won 1-0 at MK Dons.

Conor McAleny netted either side of the interval as Fleetwood made a winning start.

Nick Powell earned Wigan three points in their first game under former Pompey boss Cook in a contest which saw both sides reduced to 10 men.

Plymouth Argyle, who were promoted from League Two alongside the Blues, endured a tough start to life in the third tier.

They fell to a 2-1 defeat at Peterborough, with Gary Sawyer putting the ball into his own net after only four minutes.

Junior Morias added a second shortly after half-time.

Gregg Wylde scored Plymouth’s consolation.

Doncaster Rovers, the third of the sides automatically promoted, drew 0-0 with Gillingham at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Last season’s beaten play-off finalists Bradford City beat newly-promoted Blackpool 2-1.

Debutant Omari Patrick netted the winner after Nathaniel Knight-Percival’s opener had been cancelled out by Tangerines midfielder Colin Daniel.

Charlton Athletic overcame Bristol Rovers 1-0, courtesy of a first-half strike from Patrick Bauer.

That after Bauer’s team-mate Lee Novak had been sent off for a two-footed challenge after just six minutes.

Scunthorpe drew 1-1 against Wimbledon as Conor Townsend’s goal was cancelled out by Jimmy Abdou.

Jermaine Beckford missed a third-minute penalty but then headed home in first-half stoppage-time to hand Bury a 1-0 win over Walsall.

Oxford United were 2-0 winners at Oldham – with Wes Thomas and Josh Ruffels on target – and Shrewsbury beat Northampton 1-0, thanks to Lenell John-Lewis’ stoppage-time effort.