League One round-up: Novak nets Scunthorpe winner

Have your say

Lee Novak scored his first goal for Scunthorpe as they beat neighbours Doncaster at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Novak, a deadline-day signing from Charlton, put Scunthorpe ahead after 10 minutes when he headed home a Josh Morris corner.

The goal gave them comfort in a rather tame derby match against a Doncaster side lacking fluency during the first half at least.

Rovers improved after the break and had a couple of very good early chances to level.

John Marquis smashed a low effort off the near post while Andy Williams fired over from Ben Whiteman’s through ball.

The hosts maintained the pressure but struggled for real chances, with a Tommy Rowe half-volley the closest they came to an equaliser.

Morris fired a free-kick from 30 yards narrowly over while Murray Wallace poked a loose ball onto the bar as Scunthorpe threatened to add a second.

Shrewsbury pulled five points clear at the top of League One after a seventh win in eight games, 2-1 at Oldham.

The in-form Stefan Payne slid in to open the scoring, though he injured himself in the process.

Craig Davies equalised and then sent Eoin Doyle through to hit the post, but Jon Nolan’s well-taken goal sealed the points for the leaders before Doyle was sent off in stoppage time.

Second-placed Peterborough were controversially held to a 1-1 draw against Walsall and were joined on 17 points by Bradford and Blackpool, who both won on Saturday.

The Posh trailed 1-0 to Erhun Oztumer’s first-half goal and while they drew level through Gwion Edwards, they were left seething after a Junior Morias goal was disallowed for offside.

Blackpool were quickly into their stride against Oxford, Kyle Vassell opening the scoring from 25 yards in the sixth minute and Callum Cooke also on target from long range 10 minutes later.

Despite James Henry’s late consolation, Vassell scored again to make it 3-1.

Romain Vincelot headed the only goal midway through the first half for Bradford against a Rotherham team who had Joe Mattock sent off in stoppage time.

Nick Powell scored but then went off injured before half-time in Wigan’s 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

Powell curled home a free-kick after Ryan Sweeney was sent off and Will Grigg tucked away the second from Nathan Byrne’s cross.

Jamie Jones preserved the Latics’ clean sheet with a penalty save from Ellis Harrison after Lee Evans handled Tom Nichols’ free-kick, and Gavin Massey scored a late third with a good solo effort.

MK Dons came out on top in a pulsating five-goal home encounter with Rochdale, helped by two goals form Gboly Ariyibi.

The striker cancelled out Brad Inman’s opener and then put the hosts ahead with a ferocious 25-yard strike.

Matty Done quickly equalised before half-time but substitute Ryan Seager grabbed a late winner after being sent through by Ousseynou Cisse.

Gillingham moved out of the relegation zone with their first win of the season, 1-0 over Charlton as Tom Eaves turned in Max Ehmer’s low cross.

Southend scored twice in the first five minutes of the second half to draw 2-2 with Northampton.

The Cobblers had led through Leon Barnett’s effort, via a deflection off Nile Ranger, and Matt Crooks’ 20-yard curler but Jason Demetriou’s deflected effort and Anthony Wordsworth’s deft finish levelled matters.

Kwesi Appiah’s solo goal was enough for AFC Wimbledon to win 1-0 at Blackburn while Bury and Plymouth, both in the bottom three, drew 0-0.