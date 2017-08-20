League One round-up: Posh make most of five-star Marriott

Jack Marriott made it five goals in two games to help keep Peterborough flying high in League One with a 2-1 home win over Rotherham.

The summer signing from Luton, who scored a hat-trick in last weekend’s win at Bristol Rovers, netted both of Posh’s goals as they secured a third successive league triumph of the 2017-18 season.

Rotherham had levelled through Kieffer Moore’s 55th-minute header.

But Marriott settled matters with his match-winner 15 minutes from time, leaving Peterborough behind only Wigan at the top of the table.

Paul Cook’s Wigan, who now boast four successive wins in all competitions this season following their relegation from the Championship, took over top spot from Oxford after beating local rivals Oldham 2-0 thanks to early goals from Ivan Toney and Michael Jacobs.

The Latics play host to Pompey next weekend – the first time the two sides will have met since Cook’s Fratton Park departure in May.

Behind the top two, Fleetwood and Shrewsbury also still boast 100-per-cent records after defeating AFC Wimbledon and Rochdale, respectively.

Devante Cole’s brace earned Fleetwood a 2-0 win in their match, while Shrewsbury came out on top in a five-goal thriller at home to Rochdale that included three penalties.

Steven Davies slotted home two of them for the visitors, but in between Shrews struck twice through Shaun Whalley’s spot-kick and Carlton Morris’ effort.

Stefan Payne’s 74th-minute goal ended up deciding the contest, with the hosts running out 3-2 victors.

Oxford, who started the day on top of the pile, slipped to fifth after losing 1-0 at Scunthorpe, who picked up their first three-point haul of the campaign thanks to Josh Morris’ 83rd-minute winner.

Bradford also dropped their first points of the season after going down by the same scoreline at home to Blackburn, for whom Dominic Samuel struck the only goal just after half-time.

At the other end of the table, Bristol Rovers climbed off the foot of the standings after claiming a 3-2 victory at Bury.

All the goals came in the second half, with a Tom Lockyer header and a Billy Bodin brace seemingly putting Rovers on course for a comfortable win, only for Bury to cause a late stir with stoppage-time strikes from Jermaine Beckford and Nick Ajose.

Northampton remain stuck in the bottom four after going down 4-1 at Charlton.

Jake Forster-Caskey netted twice right at the death for the Addicks to seal a victory that also saw Josh Magennis and former Blues player Ricky Holmes on the mark for the home side.

Marc Richards had given the Cobblers a lifeline with his 79th-minute header, but they are now only above Oldham.

Blackpool fought back from a goal down three times to earn a 3-3 draw at Doncaster Rovers.

The home side would have climbed into the top six with a victory and looked on course to do that when taking the lead through Ryan Allsop’s own goal and efforts from John Marquis and Alfie May.

But the Tangerines battled back quickly each time, netting through Sean Longstaff, Oliver Turton and Callum Cooke to salvage a point.

Osman Sow’s 47th-minute goal earned MK Dons a 1-0 win over Gillingham, for whom Josh Wright missed a late penalty.

Meanwhile, the match between Southend and Plymouth at Roots Hall finished 1-1.

A Sonny Bradley own goal gave United an early lead over the Pilgrims, but Ryan Edwards’ 61st-minute leveller earned the Derek Adams’ side a draw.