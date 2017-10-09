League One round-up: Shrews rely on Payne to avoid hurt at Walsall

Have your say

Shrewsbury extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches after a 1-1 draw at Walsall.

The Saddlers were in front in the 13th minute through Dan Agyei.

But the Shrews soon levelled from the penalty spot when Stefan Payne scored after a handball from defender Jon Guthrie.

Wigan moved to within two points of the leaders with a 2-1 win at Scunthorpe, despite seeing midfielder Lee Evans sent off.

Dan Burn had put Wigan ahead on 51 minutes, only for the visitors to then have Evans dismissed for violent conduct just five minutes later when he reacted to a foul by Funso Ojo.

The Latics, though, doubled their lead in the 74th minute.

Nick Powell slotted in after latching on to a long ball from the goalkeeper, before Ojo netted a last-minute consolation for the Iron.

Charlie Wyke scored twice as third-placed Bradford won 4-1 at MK Dons, who played nearly all of the match with 10 men.

After just five minutes home midfielder Aaron Tshibola was shown a red card following a professional foul on Jake Reeves.

And they were punished when Romain Vincelot headed the Bantams into an 11th-minute lead which Wyke doubled seven minutes later with a deflected shot.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell reduced the deficit in first-half stoppage time but Wyke secured the points with 19 minutes remaining and substitute Paul Taylor added a fourth with eight minutes left.

Rotherham climbed to fourth with a 1-0 success at Rochdale.

The win arrived courtesy of a 57th-minute goal from Richard Wood, while Bristol Rovers took over as League One’s top scorers with a 6-0 win at struggling Northampton, who finished with 10 men.

Rovers went ahead in the 38th minute through midfielder Billy Bodin.

The visitors’ Tom Nichols then saw a penalty saved just before half-time.

Welsh forward Ellis Harrison nodded in a second in the 56th minute.

And he soon added a third just past the hour.

Then Cobblers’ Alex Revell was shown a straight red card in the 69th minute.

That was for a foul on Tom Broadbent.

In the 72nd minute, Rory Gaffney slotted in a fourth goal for Rovers, with Liam Sercombe adding a fifth four minutes later and substitute Dominic Telford completing the rout four minutes from time.

Rovers have now scored 23 goals in the league this season.

Ben Whiteman netted a second-half hat-trick in the space of 10 minutes as Doncaster came from behind to beat Southend 4-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Anthony Wordsworth headed the Shrimpers in front after 38 minutes before John Marquis equalised in first-half stoppage time.

Rovers then went in front at the start of the second half when midfielder Whiteman slotted in after a free-kick from James Coppinger had rattled the crossbar.

Whiteman made it 3-1 in the 50th minute and completed his treble when converting a penalty seven minutes later.

Bottom club Plymouth’s struggles continued following a 2-1 home defeat by Fleetwood.

On loan Huddersfield forward Jordy Hiwula broke the deadlock on 64 minutes, Amari’i Bell made it 2-0 in stoppage time, before Pilgrims substitute Alex Fletcher replied.

Oxford defeated AFC Wimbledon 3-0 at the Kassam Stadium.

Striker Wes Thomas put the hosts in front after 12 minutes, Brazilian defender Ferreira Ricardinho doubled the lead three minutes into the second half and, with five minutes left, substitute Josep Fernandez Codina netted a long-range effort.