League One round-up: Shrewsbury continue their march

Have your say

Shrewsbury continued their strong march at the top of the League One table to maintain a four-point lead thanks to a 2-0 victory over Scunthorpe.

Stefan Payne’s first-half header put the leaders ahead against the Iron.

Carlton Morris then sealed maximum points with three minutes left for Shrewsbury while Scunthorpe dropped to seventh.

Home supporters chanted ‘we are staying up’ during the game and they were 150/1 to win the title for the season started.

Second-placed Wigan recorded a win by the same score thanks to a brace from Will Grigg.

The Northern Ireland international smashed home his first from close range on the half-hour mark.

The striker then made no mistake from the spot when awarded a penalty after he was felled by James Wilson 10 minutes after the break for Paul Cook’s troops.

The Latics travel to Scunthorpe on Saturday.

Charlie Wyke and Nat Knight-Percival were on target as Bradford claimed a 2-0 win against Yorkshire rivals Doncaster to move up to third.

Peterborough dropped down a spot to fourth as Oxford fought back for a 4-1 victory.

Jack Marriott gave the London Road side the lead but Josh Ruffels (48) equalised.

The U’s then took control of the game with Jack Payne setting up both Wes Thomas (53) and Joe Rothwell (75), while Agon Mehmeti (82) added the gloss for Pep Clotet’s men.

Dominic Samuel’s fifth goal of the season was enough for Blackburn as they defeated Gillingham 1-0 at Ewood Park and edged into the top six.

Meanwhile, Gills sit second from the bottom, with Pompey travelling to Priestfield Stadium on Sunday.

Tarique Fosu-Henry’s hat-trick saw Charlton win 3-1 at Fleetwood.

The Cod Army equalised through Bobby Grand midway through the first period.

Charlton’s victory moved them up to fifth in the table.

MK Dons stretched their unbeaten run to four matches after claiming a 2-0 win at Bury.

Osman Sow’s opened the scoring early in the match.

Then Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s 66th-minute header wrapped up the three points for MK Dons and they moved up to 10th.

Southend rose a couple of places to 12th following a 2-1 win at home to Blackpool.

Anthony Wordsworth opened the scoring for the hosts after five minutes before Simon Cox doubled Southend’s lead just seconds after the restart.

Kyle Vassell replied for Blackpool in the 56th minute but the visitors failed to grab an equaliser and dropped to ninth.

Bottom-side Plymouth suffered more misery as they lost 2-1 at Bristol Rovers.

The Pilgrims’ poor disciplinary record this season continued, with Gary Miller receiving a straight red card for serious foul play in the 64th minute.

Sonny Bradley suffered a similar fate last week against Doncaster due to violent conduct.

Pressure continues to pile on Plymouth boss Derek Adams – who guided them to promotion last season – and the Pilgrims will be desperate for a victory when they host Fleetwood on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Kieffer Moore’s 52nd-minute effort was enough as Rotherham edged Northampton 1-0.

The Millers sit eighth in the table while Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s troops are still in the bottom four.

AFC Wimbledon and Rochdale finished a stalemate.

It was the Dale’s fourth straight clean sheet, while the Dons dropped into the relegation zone having won just once in their past seven games.