League One round-up: Shrewsbury leave it late to stay four points clear

Arthur Gnahoua netted an injury-time goal as Shrewsbury keep themselves clear at top of League One with a 2-1 win at Doncaster.

Wigan remain four points behind in second after they beat struggling Plymouth 1-0.

Nick Powell slotted in a penalty with just seven minutes left.

Oldham moved off the bottom and above the Pilgrims with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Peterborough.

Former Pompey loanee Eoin Doyle scored the first goal of the game for the Latics in the 51st minute.

Bradford saw their six-match unbeaten league run end with a 3-0 home defeat by Fleetwood.

Blackburn beat Rotherham 2-0 at Ewood Park.

Rovers went ahead on 26 minutes through a header from Marcus Antonsson and Harry Chapman sealed the points five minutes from time.

Blackpool were held to a goalless draw at home by Rochdale.

Bury beat Oxford 3-0 at Gigg Lane, where all the goals came in the second half.

Former Blues striker Michael Smith was on target for the Shakers – his first goal since leaving Fratton Park.

Gillingham started life after Ady Pennock with a dreary 0-0 draw at home to Scunthorpe, while there were also no goals between MK Dons and Northampton as the visitors slipped into the bottom four.

A deflected effort from full-back Jason Demetriou on the hour proved enough to give Southend a 1-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon.

Dan Agyei’s late goal salvaged Walsall’s unbeaten home record this term as they drew 2-2 with Charlton.