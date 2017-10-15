League One round-up: Wigan move top on goal difference

Have your say

Shaun Whalley’s equaliser preserved Shrewsbury’s unbeaten League One record but they were knocked off top spot after drawing 1-1 at basement club Plymouth Argyle.

Midfielder Whalley slotted home in the 78th minute to cancel out Graham Carey’s opener for Plymouth 13 minutes into the second half.

However, the point was not enough to stop Wigan leapfrogging Paul Hurst’s outfit into pole position.

The Latics went top on goal difference after a 3-0 home win against 10-man Southend secured them a fourth straight league victory.

Paul Cook’s Wigan led through Michael Jacobs’ early opener and after visiting striker Jermaine McGlashan had been sent off for his foul on Callum Elder, Nick Powell and Ivan Toney scored late goals to seal the three points.

Bradford stay third despite slipping to only their second defeat in 10 league games as they lost 3-1 at Bury.

Chris Maguire’s first-half penalty and former Everton striker Jermaine Beckford’s seventh goal of the season cancelled out Charlie Wyke’s early opener for Bradford.

Jay O’Shea fired in a late third for the Shakers.

Rotherham remain fourth but closed the gap on Bradford to two points.

Goals from Will Vaulks and Kieffer Moore – the latter’s 10th goal of the season – secured a 2-0 home win against Scunthorpe, who have dropped down to 12th in the table.

Peterborough, fifth overnight, slipped to seventh as they lost 1-0 at home to struggling Gillingham.

Lee Martin was on target in the first-half goal for the managerless Gills.

Charlton climbed up to fifth after Tariqe Fosu’s early goal was enough to beat Doncaster 1-0 at The Valley.

The Addicks have now won two on the bounce after previously falling to three straight defeats.

Pompey travel to the Keepmoat Satdium to face Donny tomorrow night (7.45pm) looking for their third straight League One victory.

Oxford moved into the play-off places courtesy of Alex Mowatt’s late strike in a 1-0 win at Bristol Rovers.

The game was a quality spectacle for the neutral, with Pep Clotet’s troops just edging it.

Queensy Menig struck a last-minute winner as managerless Oldham beat Blackburn 1-0 at Boundary Park.

Caretaker boss Richie Wellens has now guided the club to four straight wins since taking charge – including a 2-0 success against Pompey at Fratton Park – and has enhanced his claims to take over the Latics on a permanent basis.

Devante Cole’s late equaliser rescued a point for Fleetwood in a 2-2 home draw against Rochdale.

Ashley Eastham struck for Fleetwood before the interval, but Rochdale hit back to take the lead through Brad Inman and Ian Henderson’s header early in the second half.

Fleetwood substitute Wes Burns was shown a straight red card for his 65th-minute challenge on Callum Camps, but the home side rescued a point thanks to Cole’s 83rd-minute effort.

Blackpool substitute Viv Solomon-Otabor’s second-half goal cancelled out Walsall midfielder Erhun Oztumer’s first-half free-kick in 1-1 draw at the Banks’s Stadium.

The Tangerines – promoted from League Two last season via the play-offs – sit two points off the top six and one point behind Pompey.

Northampton slipped to a third straight league defeat as Harry Forrester’s second-half goal clinched AFC Wimbledon a 1-0 away win.

The second-bottom Cobblers are winless in their past seven league games under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The victory was the Dons’ first-ever win against the Cobblers and they sit 21st in the table.