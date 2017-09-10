League One: Stefan inflicts Payne on Wigan... Peterborough beaten

Have your say

Stefan Payne’s fourth goal of the season clinched Shrewsbury a 1-0 home win against Wigan and lifted them top of League One.

Striker Payne, a summer signing from Barnsley, struck the only goal midway through the first half as the Shrews, who escaped relegation by two points last season, extended their unbeaten start to six matches.

Wigan substitute Ryan Colclough received a red card after the final whistle for foul and abusive language as tempers flared.

Overnight leaders Peterborough slipped to their first defeat of the season, losing 3-1 at home to Bradford.

Bradford took an early lead through Dominic Poleon’s fourth goal of the season and led 3-0 at half-time thanks to headers from Romain Vincelot and Matt Kilgallon – his first for the club.

Jack Baldwin struck for Posh midway through the second half before both teams collected a late red card – Anthony Grant for Peterborough and Adam Chicksen for Bradford.

Charlton moved up to second after securing their fifth league win of the season with a 2-1 home victory against Southend.

Josh Magennis and Ricky Holmes struck in the space of three minutes after a goalless first half.

Southend responded through John White’s header but it wasn’t enough for them to get back in the match.

Scunthorpe remain unbeaten, but dropped to fifth place after a goalless home draw against Blackpool, while Blackburn registered their third straight league win with a 3-0 victory at north-west rivals Rochdale.

Richard Smallwood gave Blackburn an early lead and on-loan Leeds striker Marcus Antonsson netted his first goal for the club after the break before Danny Graham added a third.

Northampton midfielder Matt Crooks ensured a winning start for his side’s new manager Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink, scoring the only goal after just 21 seconds against Doncaster at Sixfields.

It was a very start and the fastest goal of the day in the Football League.

Richie Towell’s last-minute effort clinched Rotherham a dramatic 3-2 home win against Bury.

Jermaine Beckford and Nathan Cameron both equalised for Bury after Kieffer Moore had twice given Rotherham the lead, but Towell struck for Paul Warne’s side in the 90th minute.

Ashley Hunter’s stoppage-time penalty earned Fleetwood a 2-2 home draw against Oldham.

Ashley Eastham’s header cancelled out Craig Davies’ opener.

Oldham regained the lead through Kean Bryan.

But Hunter converted from the spot in the third minute of added time after Sam Edmundson’s foul on Devante Cole.

That proved enough to earn his side a hard-fought battling draw.

Ollie Clarke struck a late winner for Bristol Rovers, who beat Walsall 2-1 despite having goalkeeper Sam Slocombe sent off.

Rory Gaffney’s early strike gave Rovers a half-time lead and after James Wilson headed Walsall level, Clarke struck in the 86th minute.

The home side had been reduced to 10 men on the hour-mark.

Goalkeeper Sam Slocombe was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Amadou Bakayoko.

Oxford climbed into the play-off places.

Second-half goals from Jack Payne, Joe Rothwell and Rob Hall saw them beat winless Gillingham 3-0.

Aidan Nesbitt scored the only goal in MK Dons’ 1-0 win at Plymouth as Robbie Neilson’s side registered their second win of the season.

Argyle had Graham Carey sent off in the first half.

They could not find a goal back after that and were beaten.