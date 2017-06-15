League One transfer round-up: Pilgrims secure Edwards

With the start of the 2017-18 season edging ever closer, we look at who Pompey’s League One rivals have signed in recent days...

Blackburn will be hoping for a quick return to the Championship.

And Tony Mowbray has signed Peter Whittingham on a two-year contract in an attempt to do just that.

The experienced winger has moved to Blackburn on a free transfer from Cardiff.

Whittingham has Premier League experience under his belt having played in the top flight with the Bluebirds and Aston Villa.

Darren Potter has moved to Rotherham on a two-year deal after being released by MK Dons.

He is a former Republic of Ireland international and a Liverpool Academy graduate.

Potter has also represented Wolves and Sheffield Wednesday during his career.

Plymouth will be bidding for back-to-back promotions after finishing second behind Pompey in League Two last season.

And Derek Adams has strengthened his back line with the acquisition of centre-half Ryan Edwards from Morecambe.

The 23-year-old joins the Pilgrims for an undisclosed compensation fee.

Edwards was named the Shrimps’ player of the year last season after 50 appearances in all competitions.

He was on the scoresheet in the Blues’ 2-0 loss at the Globe Arena last campaign.

Edwards is Plymouth’s third signing of the summer, joining Portuguese midfielder Ruben Lamerias and Lionel Ainsworth at Home Park.

Chesterfield’s relegation into League Two has subsequently seen them release a number of players from their books.

John Nolan has been snapped up by Shrewsbury on a three-year contract.

The 25-year-old midfielder made 30 appearances for the Spireites in League One last campaign.

Jay O’Shea is another to depart Chesterfield.

He joins Bury on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old had a stint on loan at League One champions Sheffield United last season where he scored three goals from 10 appearances.

Eoghan O’Connell has also moved to the Shakers on a three-year contract from Scottish Premier League champions Celtic.

Northampton have purchased striker Billy Waters for an undisclosed fee from Cheltenham.

The former Crewe man scored 16 goals in all competitions for the Robins who finished 21st in the fourth tier of the Football League last term.

Bradford have sold Billy Clarke to Charlton for an undisclosed fee.

– WILL ROONEY