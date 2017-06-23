League One weekly transfer round-up

Here are all of the League One transfers that have happened in the past week.

Doncaster signed England under-19s international Alex Kiwomya on a three-year deal after being released by Chelsea.

Sheffield United’s Ben Whiteman also joined Donny on loan for six months.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood signed Conor McAleny from Everton on a free transfer. The 24-year-old made just three appearances for the Toffees.

Harvey Rodgers also joined the Trawlermen from Hull. They have both signed three-year contracts respectively.

Tariqe Fosu moved to Charlton from Reading for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.

The Addicks also signed Mark Marshall on a two-year deal after he turned down a new contract at Bradford.

Adam Chicksen went in the opposite direction.

Oxford snapped up Fiacre Kelleher from Celtic on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Meanwhile, Paul Cook was busy in the market and secured the services of Terell Thomas from Charlton on a one-year deal.

Pompey’s former boss allowed Matt Gilks to leave the DW Stadium for Scunthorpe and joins Rory McArdle at the Irons after departing Bradford.

Blackpool were prominent in the market. Peter Hartley moved to Bloomfield Road from Bristol Rovers, Max Clayton left Bolton for the Seasiders while Ollie Turton and Richie Smallwood both turned down fresh offers at Crewe and Rotherham respectively.

Walsall made two signings in Jon Guthrie, from Crewe, and Mark Gillespie, who left Carlisle for the Bescot Stadium.

Ryan Williams moved to Rotherham after being released by Barnsley. He moves to the New York Stadium on a two-year contract along with David Ball after he left Fleetwood.

Cody McDonald rejected a new deal at Gillingham in favour of a switch to AFC Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Gills brought in Tom Eaves from Yeovil.

Finally, Oldham snapped up Craig Davies on a two-year contract after leaving Scunthorpe.