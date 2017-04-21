League Two promotion watch: Who could still make the play-offs?

Pompey are home and dry after achieving promotion from League Two after Monday’s win at Notts County.

They’ll be joined by Doncaster Rovers and Plymouth Argyle in League One next season.

But there’s still one place in the third tier of English football very much up for grabs through the play-offs.

Fourth-placed Luton’s (68 points) draw at Mansfield on Monday ensured Paul Cook’s side were promoted automatically.

Nathan Jones’ men host Notts County tomorrow and will be hoping to keep their position ahead of the play-offs.

Stevenage occupy fifth (66) and host 12th-placed Mansfield (62), who sit just two points off the final play-off spot.

Sixth-placed Exeter (65) meet a Morecombe side who are safe from relegation and will be playing for pride.

There are plenty of teams breathing down the neck of seventh-placed Blackpool (64).

The Seasiders registered a surprise 1-0 win at Doncaster on Monday and host a Cheltenham side who are still flirting with relegation.

Carlisle’s (64) poor recent form has seen then drop out of the play-off places. They meet Crawley who look set to avoid the drop but are not mathematically safe.

Colchester, Accrington and Wycombe all have 62 points.

The U’s have a tough tie hosting second-placed Plymouth, while Stanley travel to relegation-threatened Newport. Wycombe host leaders Doncaster.

Grimsby (58) are technically not out of the play-off race and go to Barnet.