League Two transfer round-up: Bird on the move again

Transfer activity continues to be quiet among League Two’s top-three sides, although plenty of other teams are busily strengthening.

Pompey fans may recall Ryan Bird’s 25-game Fratton Park spell, during which he netted three times in the 2013-14 campaign.

Now the striker has left Eastleigh to link up with bottom club Newport County.

The 29-year-old arrived at the Silverlake Stadium this summer, following at spell at Yeovil.

Now, following three goals in 19 appearances for Martin Allen’s side, Bird has returned to the Football League.

And he is bidding to aid County in what surely is a doomed relegation battle for Graham Westley’s team.

Meanwhile, Wycombe have recruited midfielder Sam Saunders on a free transfer from Brentford.

The veteran subsequently made his debut in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Luton, appearing as a second-half substitute.

There has also been activity at seventh-placed Colchester, who have completed a double swoop from Cardiff.

Striker Eli Phipps and midfielder Tommy O’Sullivan have signed permanent deals as the U’s attempt to bolster their promotion bid.

Outside the play-off places, Barnet have taken Forest Green Rovers’ Charlie Clough.

The central defender, who has played 78 times and scored seven goals for the National League side, is the Bees’ sixth signing of the transfer window.

Over at Cambridge United, striker Gerry McDonagh has joined on loan from Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the campaign.

Grimsby have maintained their busy window by recruiting both Jamey Osborne and Akwasi Asante from Solihull Moors and Chris Clements from Mansfield – all for undisclosed fees.

In turn, the Stags have taken Shaquile Coulthirst on loan from Peterborough with a view to a permanent deal.

Elsewhere, Blackpool have snapped up Nathan Delfounso from Swindon, while Ryan Lowe has departed Crewe to re-sign for Bury, albeit in a player-coach capacity.

Stevenage have recruited Josh McQuoid on loan from Luton, while Yeovil and Morecambe have brought in Premier League youngsters Shayon Harrison and Antony Evans from Spurs and Everton respectively.

Finally, Accrington Stanley have loaned Sean Clare from Sheffield Wednesday.

– BRAD HIRONS