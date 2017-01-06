League Two transfer update

As the January transfer window gets into full swing, we take a look at who’s been busy in English football’s fourth tier over the past few days,

High-fliers Plymouth have made their move in the transfer market by spending money on a player for the first time since the summer of 2012.

Striker Nathan Blissett has joined the Pilgrims for a fee of £15,000 from local neighbours Torquay United in a move that increases Derek Adams’ attacking options.

Also joining Argyle is defender Jakub Sokolik, who has been a free agent since his release from Southend last month.

Luton have also been in the market, making reinforcements to their midfield following Cameron McGeehan’s much-talked-about broken leg at Fratton Park earlier this week.

Lawson D’Ath has joined Nathan Jones’ men from Northampton for an undisclosed fee, after making just four appearances for the Cobblers this season.

Another outsider for a play-off place is Grimsby and the Mariners have bolstered their ranks with the acquisition of Greenock Morton defender Gavin Gunning on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the table, bottom-of-the-table Newport have completed loan deals for Millwall’s Sid Nelson and Luton’s Mark O’Brien.

Meanhile, Hartlepool have completed a similar deal for Fulham defender Sean Kavanagh.

Elsewhere, there have also been two former Pompey players on the move, with Greg Halford and Luke Varney signing deals at Cardiff and Burton respectively.