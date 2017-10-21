Left side’s all right for Pompey

Have your say

Pompey’s left flank is looking all right, according to Kenny Jackett.

The Blues boss is encouraged with the link-up developing between Dion Donohue and Matty Kennedy down the left side of his team.

The pair had offered the Pompey presence down the left on four occasions ahead of the trip to Blackburn.

It looked certain that link-up would be broken until Pompey’s successful appeal against Donohue’s red card at Doncaster on Tuesday night.

That was a relief for Jackett, who has been impressed with the understanding the duo are working on.

He said: ‘I felt Kennedy and Donohue have built up their partnership quite well.

‘That’s even down to the last few games when they’ve been a threat.

‘It’s been a good partnership down the left-hand side which has steadily improved since they both come in.’

Jackett has told of how he’s pleased with the attacking threat offered by Pompey in wide areas.

Donohue’s support has been a key part of Kennedy’s impressive start in a royal blue shirt.

Jackett feels the way players like Kyle Bennett and Brett Pitman operate is also key to the Scot’s game.

He said: ‘It is important In possession we try to use full width, with good wide players, and the full-backs supporting.

‘How that affects the front is one player slightly comes off to maybe link in middle-third areas.

‘Bennett’s probably done it the best, particularly at home when we’ve got him in the game.

‘He’s very capable of receiving the ball in tight areas and accelerating through.

‘He can give you a little bit of pace and close control in that area, which is the ideal.

‘It’s been a forward player so far, I haven’t used a midfield player coming off there yet. That can help us get into the final third, one with quality and two with more regularity.’

– JORDAN CROSS