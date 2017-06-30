Linganzi joins Swindon

Amine Linganzi has joined Swindon Town after his Pompey hopes were dashed.

The 27-year-old yesterday told The News Kenny Jackett had not offered him a new Blues deal.

Linganzi moved to Fratton Park last season and made 23 appearances in Pompey’s League Two title-winning campaign and scored one goal.

The central midfielder wanted to remain at the Blues but was deemed surplus to requirements by new boss Jackett.

He joins Swindon subject to a English Football League and Football Association approval.