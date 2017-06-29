Linganzi reveals Pompey exit

Amine Linganzi’s Pompey career is over.
The midfielder has been told by Kenny Jackett there is no fresh Fratton Park deal for him.
As a result, he was not present at the Blues’ pre-season return today as he seeks an alternative club.
It’s disappointment for Linganzi, who was eager to remain with Pompey following their League Two title-winning campaign.
The 27-year-old revealed during a training ground meeting a fortnight ago, Jackett initially informed him a contract would be offered.
However, a change of heart from the Blues boss has meant the end after 23 appearances and one goal.
Linganzi said: ‘It has finished for me at Portsmouth.
‘I am really disappointed, my family are as well, and I need to seek a new challenge and go forward.
‘I travelled to the training ground a few weeks ago and met the manager and it looked okay – he told me the club were ready to offer a new contract.
‘I went home and relaxed, but a few days after I didn’t see any contract. I called him and he told me it was better for me to find a new club.
‘It wasn’t clear why there wouldn’t be a deal – maybe the plan changed.
‘I did my job as a footballer and as a man, but I am happy for the young players like Ben Close, Adam May and Jack Whatmough that they can have room to play.
‘Everybody thought maybe I was going to stay, but it unfortunately wasn’t the case.
‘When I came to this club I made a lot of sacrifices, this is life, but for me it’s not the end of the world.
‘I will find a new club and do my best – as I did with Portsmouth.’