Linganzi reveals Pompey exit

Amine Linganzi. Picture: Joe Pepler

Amine Linganzi’s Pompey career is over.

The midfielder has been told by Kenny Jackett there is no fresh Fratton Park deal for him.

It wasn’t clear why there wouldn’t be a deal – maybe the plan changed

As a result, he was not present at the Blues’ pre-season return today as he seeks an alternative club.

It’s disappointment for Linganzi, who was eager to remain with Pompey following their League Two title-winning campaign.

The 27-year-old revealed during a training ground meeting a fortnight ago, Jackett initially informed him a contract would be offered.

However, a change of heart from the Blues boss has meant the end after 23 appearances and one goal.

Linganzi said: ‘It has finished for me at Portsmouth.

‘I am really disappointed, my family are as well, and I need to seek a new challenge and go forward.

‘I travelled to the training ground a few weeks ago and met the manager and it looked okay – he told me the club were ready to offer a new contract.

‘I went home and relaxed, but a few days after I didn’t see any contract. I called him and he told me it was better for me to find a new club.

‘It wasn’t clear why there wouldn’t be a deal – maybe the plan changed.

‘I did my job as a footballer and as a man, but I am happy for the young players like Ben Close, Adam May and Jack Whatmough that they can have room to play.

‘Everybody thought maybe I was going to stay, but it unfortunately wasn’t the case.

‘When I came to this club I made a lot of sacrifices, this is life, but for me it’s not the end of the world.

‘I will find a new club and do my best – as I did with Portsmouth.’

