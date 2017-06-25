Linganzi’s Pompey fate set to be decided

Amine Linganzi’s Pompey fate will be decided this week.

Kenny Jackett is set to make a decision on whether to offer the midfielder a new deal.

And the Blues are expected to confirm Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain will be remaining at Fratton Park.

Linganzi is keen to remain at the club he joined last season but has still to be contacted.

The 27-year-old made 23 appearances last term, with his last start arriving as promotion was secured at Notts County.

Danny Rose is the only senior defensive midfielder contracted for the 2017-18 campaign.

Adam May and Ben Close are other options in that area, with Jackett indicating he is prepared to give young players a chance.

Jackett’s assistant, Joe Gallen, explained Linganzi’s future has been on the agenda.

And Pompey will now inform the former Blackburn man on the direction they are headed.

Gallen said: ‘We’ve been discussing that (whether to offer Linganzi a contract) over the past few days.

‘There is no news at the moment. But, by this week, we should have come to a decision on that one.’

Oxlade-Chamberlain is the only other player who hasn’t been officially confirmed as staying.

The 19-year-old is widely expected to be remaining with Pompey, however.

The midfielder spent time on loan with National League South outfit Eastbourne Borough last season.

Gallen explained he expects there to be news there ahead of Pompey’s return to training on Thursday.

He said: ‘We had a discussion about him (Oxlade-Chamberlain) last week.

‘There should be some confirmation with him this week.’

Pompey’s first pre-season signing was announced last Thursday as Nathan Thompson arrived after leaving Swindon.

The interest began in the defender under Paul Cook before being completed with Jackett also keen.

That’s the only piece of incoming business which has been completed, however.

Gallen explained the Blues were progressing on bringing in other new faces.

He said: ‘We’re getting closer but there’s no point talking about someone until they are there.

‘There is no point until they are here and we are talking to them.

‘You can end up making yourself look a complete and utter idiot, otherwise.

‘The first one’s here and we’re working on seeing if we can do some more. Let’s see.’