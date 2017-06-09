Linganzi waiting to end Pompey limbo

Amine Linganzi reflected on his contract limbo and insisted: I’m desperate to stay at Pompey.

The midfielder had been reassured by former boss Paul Cook there remained a future for him at Fratton Park.

But Linganzi said he is yet to receive the offer of a new deal – while Cook has since departed for Wigan.

Brandon Haunstrup yesterday became the fifth out-of-contract member of the title-winning squad to sign fresh terms with Pompey.

However, Linganzi continues to wait for the opportunity to commit his future, with his existing deal expiring at the end of this month.

The 27-year-old made 23 appearances and scored one goal as the Blues claimed the League Two crown last season.

Now he’s waiting to learn whether he will be adding to that tally under new manager Kenny Jackett.

Linganzi said: ‘It’s a bit complicated because we agreed with Paul Cook that the club were going to offer me a new contract.

‘But he has now left and it’s not easy because the new manager doesn’t know me.

‘I hope I have done my best as a footballer and a man with the club and then hopefully they can offer me a new contract.

‘My aim is to stay at Portsmouth. My family are settled in Waterlooville, I really want to stay at the club, I’m just waiting to hear.

‘I have to be patient, but it would be good to have some good news as quickly as possible so my family can look to the future.

‘Things change. I say all the best to Paul Cook for his future – but for me, hopefully, it’s not the end of the story.

‘I am here to give my best on the pitch and whoever is the manager nothing changes, I just need to enjoy my football and smile on and off the pitch.

‘There has been no concrete interest from any other clubs, to be honest. The main thing is Portsmouth, I am not looking around, I’m just focused on this club.’

Linganzi had previously worked with Leam Richardson at Accrington and that connection brought him to Fratton Park last summer.

Initially arriving as a triallist, the former Blackburn man earned a month-to-month deal on the eve of the 2016-17 campaign.

He ended up making 16 starts, including the memorable Meadow Lane promotion party in April.

‘I have really fallen in love with the city and the club,’ added Linganzi.

‘My son goes to school here, my wife and I have many friends here, so it would be good to have an answer.

‘I want my fitness to be good and to be ready for the pre-season.

‘Last season was my best year as a footballer and I hope to repeat that. We play football to be successful and I am still hungry.

‘I am in a good club with a good team and a good atmosphere. Hopefully we can repeat that success next season.’