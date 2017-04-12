Search

LISTED: Our stories on Michael Eisner’s interview with The News about his bid for Pompey

Michael Eisner

Michael Eisner

Pompey vs Plymouth: Paul Cook pre-match press conference

Here are our stories stemming from chief sports writer Neil Allen’s exclusive interview with would-be Pompey owner Michael Eisner.

Neil spoke to the US-based former Disney boss for an hour, during which time Eisner outlined in detail his plans.

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Eisner reveals Pompey ambitions

Eisner: I will change Pompey board make-up

Eisner: Pompey’s future is an upgraded Fratton Park

Eisner lists Pompey academy ambition

Eisner: No leverage debt in my Pompey bid

Comment: A first encounter with prospective Pompey owner

