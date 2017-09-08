LISTED: Pompey's full record against AFC Wimbledon

Pompey travel to AFC Wimbledon tomorrow - and their record against the Londoners isn't that good.
Here's our video showcase of the results of the previous six meeting between the sides. All matches were played in League Two.
Pompey travel to AFC Wimbledon tomorrow - and their record against the Londoners isn't that good.
Here's our video showcase of the results of the previous six meeting between the sides. All matches were played in League Two.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.