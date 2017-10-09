LISTED: Pompey's injured stars

Have your say

The injuries continue to mount up for Pompey.

Adam May is the latest to add his name to the lengthening injury list, after picking up an ankle problem in training.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis limps off in the opening match of the season

And both Dion Donohue and Ben Close came off with problems in Sunday's win at Gillingham.

That means Pompey now have a team full of players in the treatment room.

Check out our video to see how long each of the injured players is facing on the sidelines.