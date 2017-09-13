Lively Pompey loanee keeps on impressing

Have your say

A sunbeam amid the driving rain and swirling winds.

Matty Kennedy’s Sixfields display was bright and comfortably the most impressive delivered among the Pompey side.

Following the 3-1 defeat to Northampton Town, Kenny Jackett criticised his team’s defending, mulled over wasted goal-scoring opportunities and reflected on naivety.

Yet it was the performance of Kennedy on the left flank which represented the main positive from Tuesday’s fixture.

The loanee’s third appearance since arriving from Cardiff City, his direct approach and wing trickery caught the eye.

There was also a 49th-minute goal, finishing right-footed from inside the box after Stuart O’Keefe’s cross had initially caused problems.

Already it has been an instant impact from Kennedy, who is scheduled to remain at Fratton Park for the rest of the season.

And Jackett has been delighted with the ongoing contribution from his deadline-day arrival.

He said: ‘Matt has played really well in the short time he’s been here.

‘The two matches he has started have both been good games.

‘He’s had a good start to his Portsmouth career and there are a lot of things to build on down the left-hand side.

‘He’s 22 now and ready to break through. He has a lot of ability.

‘I am pleased with his start and he should take some confidence out of what he has done so far.’

Kennedy finished the end of last season on loan at Plymouth, scoring five times in 17 appearances.

That run of regular first-team football contrasts with recent times at Cardiff.

Still, the Scot is thriving in the Blues’ starting line-up during an opportunity to plot his future, potentially at Fratton Park.

Certainly Kennedy is taking that seriously, while his determination to avoid injury can be glimpsed through an intriguing post-match warm-down routine – with his team-mates still in the dressing room.

Jackett added: ‘Everybody has their own routine.

‘There’s a certain amount we do internally anyway and if you do feel you need to stretch on your own, then you can.

‘It’s probably Matt’s biggest run of games at this level now and we want to make sure he is right for Saturday.

‘And that is good professionalism.’