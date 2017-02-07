Loan Watch: Pompey players in focus

One week after transfer deadline day, we take a look at how the Blues’ loanees are getting on away from Fratton Park.

Recently-departed Ben Close was the only Pompey player not to play at the weekend, after Eastleigh’s fixture against Braintree Town was postponed.However, Michael Smith, who, like Close, moved on deadline day, made his first appearance for Northampton Town.

He was brought on as a 67th-minute substitute for Keshi Anderson in the Cobblers’ 2-1 away defeat to Walsall.

Smith had a chance to equalise in the 83rd minute but put his header over the bar.

Milan Lalkovic started for Ross County as they travelled to Ibrox to face Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

In a game where Rangers had 22 shots on goal, Lalkovic was fairly quiet before being substituted for Ryan Dow in the 63rd minute.

County managed to grab a 1-1 draw with third-placed Rangers and now sit in seventh.

Calvin Davies put in a confident performance for Bognor, as they regained their four-point lead at the top of the Ryman Football League Premier Division.

He did receive a yellow card on 35 minutes for what seemed like a good challenge.

However, Davies was a key player in the build-up to many of Bognor’s chances, setting up Ollie Pearce and Elijah Adebayo twice in five minutes.

Davy Tuck scored the Rocks’ only goal in their 1-0 victory.

Alex Bass kept a third-successive clean sheet as Salisbury beat Didcot Town 1-0 in the Evo-stik Southern League south & west division, leaving them in fourth place.

Although the keeper was pressured throughout the match, he wasn’t seriously tested until the 68th minute.

Sam Barder cut in from the left and fired a low shot which brought a good near-post save from the Salisbury stopper.

Adam May played 82 minutes for Sutton United against Boreham Wood after being replaced by Baboye Traore.

An action-packed 0-0 draw in the FA Trophy third round means a replay tonight.

May had a few long-range efforts but failed to trouble keeper Grant Smith.

Sutton had both Ben Jefford and Craig Eastmond were sent off and they could both miss Sutton’s next home game – the FA Cup fixture against Arsenal.

Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain started for Eastbourne Borough as they welcomed Hampton and Richmond Borough to Priory Lane on Saturday.

A 2-2 draw in the Vanaram National League South fixture leaves The Sports in 12th - just two points behind 10th place Hemel Hempstead with a game in hand.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had a quiet game for Eastbourne with no clear moments of excitement.