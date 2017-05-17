Lowe aiming for top-five Pompey finish in League One

JAMAL LOWE is targeting a top-five finish in League One next season.

And the winger wants to help Pompey continue to progress up the leagues after revealing he’s loving life at Fratton Park.

Lowe was the Blues’ promotion hero at Notts County after he came off the bench to bag a double in the 3-1 win.

He also netted in the 6-1 thrashing of Cheltenham on the final day of the campaign – a win that saw Pompey crowned League Two champions.

Paul Cook’s men are now looking forward to life in League One for the first time in five seasons.

And Lowe insists there is no reason why the Blues shouldn’t be aiming for a finish near the summit of the table.

He said: ‘If you look at the squad potential for next season we should really be in the top five in League One.

‘We had Milan Lalkovic come back to the club after promotion. He’s unbelievably good!

‘I don’t think there are any limitations to what we can do.

‘I wouldn’t have a vibe where we’re trying to avoid relegation. Our ambitions are a lot higher than that.’

Lowe moved to Fratton Park from National League South outfit Hampton & Richmond in January.

He had an immediate impact and bagged four goals in 14 appearances.

The 22-year-old has settled well on the south coast and is relishing the chance of helping Pompey continue to push on.

‘It’s been a good journey so far and I want it to continue,’ he added

‘I feel I have a lot to offer. I want to stay at this club and push it forward.

‘I like it down here and everyone has welcomed me.

‘I’ve moved down here, I have a place with my missus and we’re enjoying life in Portsmouth.’

– WILL ROONEY