Lowe misses out on Pompey starting spot

Jamal Lowe has been replaced in Pompey's starting XI at Doncaster.

The winger met up with his team-mates hours before kick-off after attending the birth of his daughter.

Having missed training, that prompted a recall for Gareth Evans on the right-hand side of the attacking three.

Instead Lowe dropped to the bench for the only change to the side which beat MK Dons so impressively on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Conor Chaplin returned from a hamstring injury to take his place among the substitutes at the Keepmoat Stadium.

He came in for Drew Talbot, who collected a groin problem in training on Sunday.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Donohue, Close, O'Keefe, Evans, Bennett, Kennedy, Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Haunstrup, Naismith, Chaplin, Lowe, Rose.