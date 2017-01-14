Lowe on a high after Pompey bow

Jamal Lowe admitted he loved every minute of his Fratton Park debut.

The former Hampton & Richmond striker made his maiden appearance for Pompey in the 2-1 win against Leyton Orient, after replacing injured Gareth Evans at half-time.

It was an unexpected moment for the 22-year-old former non-league striker, after making his first senior Blues squad following his January move from the National League South.

However, he rose to the occasion and impressed during his 45-miunute outing - even if the occasion and atmosphere inside PO4 was one he was not used to.

‘I’ve never played in a match this big before,’ said Lowe.

‘The noise, I just couldn’t believe it, it was something else.

‘I wasn’t expecting to come on at half-time but was buzzing when the manager gave me the call.

‘Now I just want to score goals and help this football club succeed.’