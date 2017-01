Jamal Lowe marked his Pompey debut with a goal as the reserves hammered Exeter.

It took the Hampton & Richmond arrival just eight minutes to open his Blues account in today’s Central League Cup clash.

He was joined on the scoresheet by a Conor Chaplin hat-trick, Adam Buxton and Amine Linganzi in the 6-2 victory at the Grecians’ training ground.

The result ensures qualification from Southern Group B alongside Bristol City, putting them into the semi-finals of the reserve-team competition.