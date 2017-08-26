Lowe: Pompey fans will be nuts at Wigan

Have your say

Jamal Lowe is predicting a carnival-like atmosphere when Pompey play Wigan today.

The clash against the Latics was the first fixture the majority of the Fratton faithful looked for when released.

Former Blues boss Paul Cook departed Fratton Park in controversial circumstances only weeks after he led Pompey to the League Two crown.

The Liverpudlian faces his former club for the first time and around 2,000 Blues fans are expected at the DW Stadium.

And Lowe – who makes his return from a three-match suspension – is relishing the clash.

He said: ‘The atmosphere is going to be nuts.

‘We’ll bring quite a few fans and they will be up for the game – not that we won’t be – but the supporters will make it.

‘It’s going to be a big game and, hopefully, I will be involved – it will be a great game to play in.

‘It could be similar to Notts County last season.

‘The atmosphere is going to be a joke and I’m looking forward to it.’