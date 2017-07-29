Lowe’s message to Pompey over non-league gems

Have your say

Jamal Lowe told Pompey: There’s plenty of other non-league gems like me.

The attacking talent believes the Blues can plunder a host of other rising stars from outside of the Football League, following his flying ascent into the pro ranks.

Kenny Jackett has outlined plans to look outside the top four tiers of the English game to harvest emerging talent.

Pompey did that last season as they recruited Lowe and Nicke Kabamba from National League South outfit Hampton & Richmond.

Lowe went on to star in the season’s finale and bag the goals which took his side into League One at Notts County.

Now, the 22-year-old has applauded Jackett’s efforts to go down the same path, with the Blues planning to build a development squad.

Lowe feels more players can step up – if they are given the chance like he was.

He said: ‘I think there are plenty of others.

‘There’s plenty more out there like me.

‘There’s definitely a lot more who can play league football – it’s just whether they get the chance to.

‘Luckily, I got given the chance to do it.

‘There are players with the ability to do it.

‘It’s just whether someone gives them the chance or they get seen at the right time.

‘It’s all a game of chance really.

‘I feel fortunate I got seen when I did.

‘Otherwise, I could still be playing where I was.’

Lowe was handed a second chance at Pompey after previously picking up some league experience in his time with Barnet.

The likes of St Albans and Hemel Hempstead were stop-offs for him before arriving at Hampton & Richmond.

It was there Lowe came to the Blues’ attention, paving the way for a deal to be agreed last October.

The pacy talent feels the rise of Luke Vardy from the non-league game to Premier League champion and England international helped change perceptions.

He accepts there is a degree of fortune when it comes to being in the right place at the right time to be spotted.

But Lowe also knows you need to make your own luck by putting in the graft to stand out when scouts are watching at non-league level.

Lowe said: ‘Maybe there’s some luck but you’ve got to perform at the level as well to make sure you stand out enough.

‘You have to perform so people come to see you.

‘There are people there, though. I think there are people there I believe are fully capable.

‘It’s part of the game waiting for that chance, really.

‘People get scouted from every level. Obviously, the whole Jamie Vardy situation helps.

‘It helped me because people started looking about where I was.

‘People are looking for the next one – and I’m sure they are out there.’