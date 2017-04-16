Lowe’s on a high for Pompey after goal breakthrough

JAMAL LOWE’S confidence has been backed to flow after breaking his Pompey duck.

The attacking ace enjoyed a week to savour in his Blues career, as he grabbed his first Football League goal in the victory over Yeovil.

That followed on from his solo effort in the Premier League Cup victory over Colchester on Monday.

Lowe also played 80 minutes in the victory at Hartlepool two days earlier on his return to the starting XI.

The 22-year-old’s maiden Pompey goal came at the 10th time of asking against the Glovers.

Cook was delighted to see that and noted Lowe’s swagger in the sixth Blues win in seven games.

He said: ‘It’s great for the kid. It’s great.

‘We decided we to give him that little run out in the reserves on Monday, with the rest of the first team off.

‘Jamal hasn’t played that much football lately.

‘So it was a little gamble that, if he gets a goal coming on as sub late on, it’ll give his confidence levels a boost. I think it did.

‘In his general play against Yeovil he had an arrogance on the ball.

‘That’s great for the kid. It will only hold him in good stead moving forward.

‘It’s pleasing the reaction towards him from the other lads. That’s pleasing.

‘You could see how much the other players were happy for the kid. I’m into stuff like that.

‘I’m very much into that team ethic.

‘I’ll always be a manager who feels it’s not about the individual. It’ll always be about the team.’

Lowe’s finish capped of another decent day for Pompey last weekend.

At the other end of the pitch an unfortunate goal was conceded as Enda Steven’s clearance ricocheted off Matt Clarke and over David Forde.

That denied Pompey their 20th clean sheet of the campaign.

Cook’s side have got plenty of plaudits for their defensive resilience this season.

But the Scouser didn’t like see his team drop deeper at times - something he doesn’t want to see in their play.

Cook said: ‘They are good to work with these boys and have an appetite for the game.

‘We’re disappointed to concede the goal and maybe the goal against Newport County.

‘It can take some of the shine off what you’re trying to do.

‘We pride ourselves on those clean sheets and being hard to beat

‘Our back five have done really well over a period with clean sheets.

‘But there’s still an Achilles heel there where we can do better.

‘We don’t want to defend deep.

‘Our lads have a terrible habit of allowing games to take a course.

‘Our team is set up to do certain things. Defending on the edge of the six-yard box is not one of them.’