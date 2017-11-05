Luton 1-0 Pompey: match ratings

Have your say

Luke McGee was named Pompey’s man of the match in yesterday’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat at the hands of Luton.

Here’s how News chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the keeper’s performance, along with that of his Blues team-mates.

Match ratings:

Luke McGee: His saves, particularly in the second half, kept Pompey in the hunt for a replay – but his opposite number was similarly superb – 9

Nathan Thompson: Second booking looked harsh – 7

Christian Burgess: Stuck at it – 7

Matt Clarke: Solid enough – 7

Brandon Haunstrup: Gave a good account of himself – 7

Ben Close: Really grew as the game continued – 8

Stuart O’Keefe: Excellent all-round display – 8

Jamal Lowe: Developing into very good League One player – 8

Brett Pitman (2): Barely involved – 6

Matty Kennedy (1): Unusually quiet – 6

Oli Hawkins: Couldn’t win a header – 5

Subs:

(1) Kyle Bennett (62 mins): Added creativity – 7

(2) Conor Chaplin (63 mins): Real livewire – 7