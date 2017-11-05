Luton 1-0 Pompey: match ratings

Luke McGee was named Pompey’s man of the match in yesterday’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat at the hands of Luton.
Here’s how News chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the keeper’s performance, along with that of his Blues team-mates.
Match ratings:
Luke McGee: His saves, particularly in the second half, kept Pompey in the hunt for a replay – but his opposite number was similarly superb – 9
Nathan Thompson: Second booking looked harsh – 7
Christian Burgess: Stuck at it – 7
Matt Clarke: Solid enough – 7
Brandon Haunstrup: Gave a good account of himself – 7
Ben Close: Really grew as the game continued – 8
Stuart O’Keefe: Excellent all-round display – 8
Jamal Lowe: Developing into very good League One player – 8
Brett Pitman (2): Barely involved – 6
Matty Kennedy (1): Unusually quiet – 6
Oli Hawkins: Couldn’t win a header – 5
Subs:
(1) Kyle Bennett (62 mins): Added creativity – 7
(2) Conor Chaplin (63 mins): Real livewire – 7