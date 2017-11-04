Luton 1-0 Pompey: they said what?

Pompey suffered a 1-0 defeat to Luton in the first round of the FA Cup today.

Here’s what those close to the action had to say about the game...

Kenny Jackett

I felt it was an end-to-end game and the first goal was always going to be key.

We looked pretty comfortable defensively for the majority of that half and have been caught in their right-back position and some one-touch football has got them a key goal, which was the difference.

We had spells, we had chances, we had good opportunities and couldn’t find that cutting edge, but in the end they just edged us out.

We must work very hard to keep the players’ confidence high and keep them determined and not sorry for themselves, focusing on Charlton in the Checkatrade on Tuesday and then Blackpool away.

It’s a disappointing run of results.

Nathan Jones - via lutontown.co.uk

Obviously being in the hat for the next round is the main thing but we are delighted with the performance as well.

The goal was fitting to win any game and I thought it was a terrific cup tie – especially second half. We controlled the second half we really did.

Bar a little bit of cutting edge we could have gone even further ahead, but it was a great goal to break the deadlock, a great time to score and then I thought it was a terrific cup tie.

To win a game of this quality – it’s great going up against higher league.

We love going up against higher league ones and testing ourselves.

I thought we were excellent and we acquitted ourselves very well.

Brandon Haunstrup

It’s disappointing to go out of the FA Cup. It’s a great competition.

We just didn’t take our chances, similar to last week against Bradford.

I was delighted to be back in the team, although I felt I was feeling the effects of being out of the side towards the end of the match.

Neil Allen - The News’ chief sports writer

It was a pulsating second half as Pompey attempted to find a way back against Luton, yet they finished empty-handed.

Kenny Jackett’s men have struggled for goals of late but they carved out enough opportunities to have earned at least a replay.

As it was, the equaliser failed to arrive and they find themselves out of the FA Cup and with four successive defeats.

Will Rooney – Pompey reporter

It was another performance from which Pompey deserved to get something.

But the problems in front of goal continued and it was another defensive lapse that cost them - and one that came when they thought they’d got to half-time without conceding.

Now they need to dust themselves down quickly - because I’m sure once they get that much-needed victory, things will start to click.

And they have a good chance of doing that on Tuesday at Charlton in the Checkatrade Trophy.