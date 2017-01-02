Luton boss blasts Pompey fans after McGeehan leg break

Luton boss Nathan Jones has blasted those members of the Fratton faithful who booed broken leg victim Cameron McGeehan.

The midfielder was stretchered off in the 20th minute of Luton’s 1-0 defeat to Pompey at Fratton Park today.

It was an absolute disgrace in how they reacted, showed absolutely no class whatsoever Nathan Jones

His injury was collected during a challenge with Blues skipper Michael Doyle, with the youngster subsequently booked while receiving medical attention.

As he was carried off the pitch, boos emanated from parts of the home support – leaving Jones furious with some fans’ reaction.

‘One thing I will say, Portsmouth fans showed no class whatsoever, absolutely no class,’ said Jones.

‘That was an absolute disgrace. The kid’s a young boy, he’s a wonderful talent, he works hard every day and it’s a bad injury and Portsmouth fans show what they’re about.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu replaced McGeehan but couldn’t help Luton avoid a 1-0 defeat following Christian Burgess’ 31st-minute winner.

Jones added: ‘We think it’s a leg break and that’s the frustrating thing for us, because he’s in wonderful form.

‘We’ve just turned down a lot of money for him so it’s a real travesty for the kid and a travesty for us.

‘He went to hospital to have an X-ray so that’s (broken leg) been confirmed.

‘We’ve had inquiries about him, he trusts us with his future, it’s just sad it’s happened in such a big game as well.’

Pompey assistant boss Leam Richardson said: ‘Fingers crossed for Cameron McGeehan, he’s a big player, a good young lad and a good prospect, it’s never great to see something like that.’

– NEIL ALLEN