Luton v Pompey: Away-Day Guide

Have your say

Welcome to our Pompey away travel guide for Saturday’s FA Cup clash at Luton Town, brought to you by PAM WILKINS and JOHNNY MOORE, in the memory of Ken Malley.

• THE GROUND

Kenilworth Road; Opened: 1905; Capacity: 10,356; Record attendance: 30,069

For the first round of the FA Cup, Pompey supporters will be travelling to Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road Stadium, Maple Road, Luton, LU4 8AW.

‘The Kenny’ has been the Hatters’ home since 1905 and it has a capacity of just over 10,000. Away fans are housed in the Oak Road Stand at one end.

If this is your first visit, don’t be surprised when you find the away entrance on Oak Road is through a rather small alleyway giving the impression you are queuing for someone’s back garden.

Leg-room in the stand is very tight and supporting pillars can obstruct the view.

• GETTING THERE

If you are travelling to the game by road you will almost certainly arrive via the M25 and M1.

The easiest route is to exit the M1 at junction 11. From here, take the A505 dual carriageway (Dunstable Road) towards Luton.

Go through one set of traffic lights. And then at the first roundabout, turn right into Chaul End Lane.

You will then reach another roundabout. Here you need to turn left into Hatters Way.

While continuing down Hatters Way, the ground will be seen on your left. However, it is not accessible from this road.

For up to date, on the day traffic information follow @pompeyfccop on Twitter.

• CAR PARKING

Parking is a problem as there is no provision at the stadium.

The surrounding streets offer little and are usually filled early.

Oak Road is closed to traffic on match days and some of the streets near the ground operate a residents only parking scheme.

Therefore, you will need to travel further away to find street parking.

On past visits, Dallow Road Primary School, LU1 1LZ and Beech Hill Primary School, LU4 8AR have offered parking.

There are several car parks in town. But past experience has shown some of them have to be booked in advance.

Try logging on to luton.gov.uk/parking or justpark.com/uk/parking for further information.

• BY TRAIN

The nearest station to the ground is Luton. Trains run regularly from London St Pancras. It is just under a mile to walk from the station to the ground.

Turn right out of the station and along Station Road, go straight across at the traffic lights into Mill Street.

At the junction where the road bends right, turn left into New Bedford Road and then turn right into Collingdon Street.

At the end of Collingdon Street is a dual carriageway. Turn left alongside the road, follow the pedestrian walkway and then bear right along the footbridge.

As the footbridge passes over the roundabout it splits in two, bear right and this will lead you down into Dunstable Road.

The fifth left turn is Oak Road, where the away turnstiles are situated.

• FOOD & DRINK

On past visits, no alcohol has been served in the away end.

The nearest place for a pint is the Beech Hill Conservative Club at 18a Leagrave Road, LU4 8HZ. A small admission fee is made for non members.

In town, The Brewery Tap, 22 Park Street, Luton LU1 3FL, a Green King pub, welcomes away fans.

Also in the town centre near the station is the CAMRA Good Beer Guide listed pub, The English Rose, 46 Old Bedford Road, LU2 7PA, which serves food.

Nearby is another Real Ale pub, The Bricklayers Arms, 16 High Town Road, LU2 0DD, which has a selection of real ales, ciders and lagers.

If on previous visits you have used the London Hatters, a Wetherspoons pub in Park Street, this has now closed down.