Luton v Pompey: The Opposition View

It’s all based around getting promoted for Luton this season.

But I do think manager Nathan Jones will go with a strong team for tomorrow’s game.

Luton did a lot of strengthening in the summer and that was all geared towards avoiding a repeat of losing in last season’s play-offs.

I think a lot of people are looking forward to the game, though, and seeing them test themselves against Pompey.

I’m not sure what the game will attract in terms of crowd size, because the first round of the FA Cup isn’t always an attraction.

Pompey seem to have a bit of a hold over Luton in recent times.

I certainly haven’t seen Luton win against them in the last few years they’ve played each other.

But it will be a chance to see how good the squad here really is.

They defeated AFC Wimbledon in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday – and they played quite a strong side.

In terms of players to look out for, there’s danger coming from quite a lot of areas.

James Collins has got eight goals so far, including a hat-trick on the opening day.

Danny Hylton is back in really good form, after missing pre-season through injury.

He really has had to build his fitness during the season, but is flying now with six goals in six to his name.

The fans love him here and he’s shown that he is a hard worker and good goalscorer.

Harry Cornick has arrived from Bournemouth and he’s been a really good addition, too.

Luke Berry is another one who arrived from Cambridge and scored a hat-trick recently.

So the goals have been flying in, and, at the other end, keeper Marek Stech has been a hero with some important saves and penalty stops.

Things have gone well in the league to date.

There’s only been three league defeats so far and it’s looking quite promising.

They’ve had a long nine-game unbeaten run which has propelled them up the League Two table.

That came to an end last weekend against Coventry.

The 3-0 scoreline probably wasn’t a fair reflection of the game, with two of those goals coming in stoppage-time when Luton were a man down.

Jones has said he does view the FA Cup as important, but he would drop it all in a heartbeat to go up at the end of the season.

Going so close last season and then losing to an own goal at the death against Blackpool was quite hard to take.

But the game against Pompey is still an occasion which everyone is looking forward to.